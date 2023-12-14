Apple TV+ lands expansive ‘Murderbot’ sci-fi series starring Alexander Skarsgård

Apple TV+ today announced that it will expand its slate of acclaimed, expansive sci-fi series with “Murderbot,” a new 10-episode series hailing from Academy Award-nominated creators and directors Chris and Paul Weitz (“About a Boy,” “Mozart in the Jungle”) that will star Emmy Award winner Alexander Skarsgård (“Succession,” “Big Little Lies,” “The Northman”) in the lead role. In addition to starring, Skarsgård will serve as executive producer alongside the Weitz brothers. The project hails from Paramount Television Studios and is based on the bestselling and Hugo and Nebula Award-winning novels by Martha Wells.

“Murderbot” is an action-packed sci-fi series, based on the award-winning books by Wells, about a self-hacking security android who is horrified by human emotion yet drawn to its vulnerable “clients.” Murderbot must hide its free will and complete a dangerous assignment when all it really wants is to be left alone to watch futuristic soap operas and figure out its place in the universe.

“Murderbot” hails from Paramount Television Studios. The Weitz brothers will write, direct and produce under their Depth of Field banner. Andrew Miano also executive produces alongside for Depth of Field. David S. Goyer executive produces alongside Keith Levine for Phantom Four. Wells will serve as consulting producer.

The series marks the second collaboration for Apple TV+ with storyteller Goyer, who serves as showrunner and executive producer on the global hit, Apple Original epic “Foundation,” which recently aired its second season. Apple TV+ is also home to a growing offering of broadly acclaimed, hit sci-fi titles including “Monarch: Legacy of Monsters,” “Silo,” “For All Mankind,” “Invasion,” and more.

