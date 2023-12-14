Apple shares hit new all-time intraday and closing highs

In Nasdaq trading today, shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL) rose $0.15, or 0.08%, to $199.11, a new all-time closing high. Today’s intraday high was $199.62, also an Apple all-time high.

Apple’s 52-week low stands at $124.17.

Monday’s trading volume for AAPL shares was 65,862,140 versus Apple’s average trading volume of 54,692,155 shares.

Apple’s PE Ratio currently stands at 32.27.

Apple currently has a market value of $3.081 trillion, making it the world’s most valuable company.

The top five U.S. publicly-traded companies, based on market value:

1. Apple (AAPL) – $3.081T

Selected companies’ current market values:

• Meta Platforms (META) – $856.200B

• Tesla (TSLA) – $798.068B

• Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) – $782.847B

• Taiwan Semi (TSM) – $536.534B

• Walmart (WMT) – $409.677B

• Adobe (ADBE) – $266.187B

• Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – $222.939B

• Cisco (CSCO) – $200.898B

• Netflix (NFLX) – $205.635B

• Intel (INTC) – $190.479B

• Disney (DIS) – $171.940B

• IBM (IBM) – $148.756B

• Sony (SONY) – $113.752B

• SoftBank (SFTBF) – $60.032B

• Dell (DELL) – $51.541B

• Spotify (SPOT) – $38.277B

• Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) – $30.567B

• Nokia (NOK) – $18.660B

• SiriusXM (SIRI) – $21.857B

• BlackBerry (BB) – $2.545B

• Sonos (SONO) – $2.174B

• RealNetworks (RNWK) – $34.820M

Apple all-time high (AAPL) via NASDAQ here.

MacDailyNews Take: Tom the moon, Alice! To the moon!

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Support MacDailyNews at no extra cost to you by using this link to shop at Amazon.