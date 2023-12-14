Apple shares hit new all-time intraday and closing highs

In Nasdaq trading today, shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL) rose $0.15, or 0.08%, to $199.11, a new all-time closing high. Today’s intraday high was $199.62, also an Apple all-time high.
Apple’s 52-week low stands at $124.17.
Monday’s trading volume for AAPL shares was 65,862,140 versus Apple’s average trading volume of 54,692,155 shares.
Apple’s PE Ratio currently stands at 32.27.
Apple currently has a market value of $3.081 trillion, making it the world’s most valuable company.
The top five U.S. publicly-traded companies, based on market value:
1. Apple (AAPL) – $3.081T
- Microsoft (MSFT) – $2.720T
- Alphabet (GOOGL) – $1.659T
- Amazon (AMZN) – $1.523T
- NVIDIA (NVDA) – $1.194T
Selected companies’ current market values:
• Meta Platforms (META) – $856.200B
• Tesla (TSLA) – $798.068B
• Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) – $782.847B
• Taiwan Semi (TSM) – $536.534B
• Walmart (WMT) – $409.677B
• Adobe (ADBE) – $266.187B
• Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – $222.939B
• Cisco (CSCO) – $200.898B
• Netflix (NFLX) – $205.635B
• Intel (INTC) – $190.479B
• Disney (DIS) – $171.940B
• IBM (IBM) – $148.756B
• Sony (SONY) – $113.752B
• SoftBank (SFTBF) – $60.032B
• Dell (DELL) – $51.541B
• Spotify (SPOT) – $38.277B
• Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) – $30.567B
• Nokia (NOK) – $18.660B
• SiriusXM (SIRI) – $21.857B
• BlackBerry (BB) – $2.545B
• Sonos (SONO) – $2.174B
• RealNetworks (RNWK) – $34.820M
Music to my ears
i am almost tired of winning!
i said ALMOST 😉
Remember in 1997 Michael Dell was asked what could be done to fix then-beleaguered Apple? Michael Dell responded telling an audience of IT executives that he’d “shut it down and give the money back to the shareholders”.