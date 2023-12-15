Apple and Corellium settle four-year court battle

Apple and cyber startup Corellium are settling a copyright lawsuit after four years of court battles. Terms have not been disclosed.

In May, the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that Corellium lawfully recreated Apple’s system under the U.S. copyright doctrine of fair use, furthering scientific progress by aiding important security research.

Thomas Brewster for Forbes:

On Thursday, the court announced that a settlement had been reached. “The parties reached a full and complete settlement of all remaining causes of action and issues in this case,” a note on the docket read. “The court congratulates the parties and their counsel on reaching an amicable settlement in this case.” Neither Apple nor Corellium had commented on the case at the time of publication. Founded by CEO Amanda Gorton and longtime iPhone security expert Chris Wade, Corellium has continued to do business, raising $25 million to date and going from six employees in 2019 to 60 staff today. It’s also expanded to creating virtual Android phones and in-car software.

MacDailyNews Take: This one wasn’t going well for Apple. Best to settle and move on.

