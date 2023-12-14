EU asks Apple to clarify app store risk management under Digital Services Act

Today, the European Commission formally sent requests for information under the Digital Services Act (DSA) to Apple and Alphabet-subsidiary Google. The Commission is requesting the providers of these services to provide more information on how they have identified any systemic risks concerning the App Store and Google Play.

The Commission also seeks more information from the App Store and Google Play on their compliance with the rules applicable to online marketplaces and to transparency related to recommendation systems and online advertisements.

The requested information regarding the App Store and Google Play must be provided to the Commission by January 15, 2024. Based on the assessment of the replies, the Commission in a statement says it will assess any next steps which could entail the formal opening of proceedings pursuant to Article 66 of the DSA.

Pursuant to Article 74(2) of the DSA, the Commission can impose fines for incorrect, incomplete, or misleading information in response to a request for information. In case of failure to reply by Apple and Google, the Commission may decide to request the information by decision. In this case, failure to reply by the deadline could lead to the imposition of periodic penalty payments.

The European Commission said in a statement, “Following their designation as Very Large Online Platforms, Apple’s App Store and Google’s Google Play are required to comply with the DSA, including the diligent assessment and mitigation of any systemic risks relevant to their services, in particular those related to the dissemination of illegal and harmful content, any negative effects on the exercise of fundamental rights, as well as any negative effect on public security, public health, and minors.”

MacDailyNews Take: Bask in the pure bliss of being saved yet again by meddling bureaucrats who wouldn’t last a full week at a real business.

