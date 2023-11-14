Spatial Video looks like Apple Vision Pro’s first killer app

Apple’s iPhone-recorded 3D Spatial Videos can be played back on next year’s Apple Vision Pro headset – and they look amazingly vivid; so much so that Spatial Video looks like Apple’s first spatial computer’s first killer app.

Scott Stein for CNET:

I’m looking at a plate of sushi hovering in front of me in 3D. The chef finishes off toppings on yellowtail rolls and tuna, talking to me as she works. It looks vivid. It looks real. The amazing part is that I just shot this video myself, moments earlier, on an iPhone 15 Pro. And now it’s a VR experience I’m watching in beautiful 3D on Apple’s Vision Pro headset.

I swipe with my fingers and watch other ghostly videos Apple provided. Families in a home, walking through grass. Cuddling together. All in lifelike 3D. I feel like I’m peeking in on their lives, which is weird and intimate. But the vividness is undeniable.

The videos look great and the 3D is compellingly realistic. They’re also easy to record, and can save as videos that will play back in 2D in a normal video format. But ultimately this feature is made for a 2024 product that, at $3,500, it’s safe to say most people won’t buy anytime soon. Still, the experience is impressive.

My second dive into the Vision Pro, complete with fitted prescription lenses that matched my needs, reminds me how much smaller the headset was than I remembered. And also, how effortless the interface is.