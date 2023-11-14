AV Club reviews Apple TV+ series ‘Monarch: Legacy Of Monsters’: A surprisingly good Godzilla series

Premiering globally on Apple TV+ with the first two episodes on Friday, November 17, “Monarch: Legacy of Monsters” recently took the stage to a packed house at New York Comic-Con, where the series held its first public screening to rave reviews proclaiming “’Monarch: Legacy of Monsters’ looks absolutely awesome, in every sense of the word.”

Following the thunderous battle between Godzilla and the Titans that leveled San Francisco and the shocking revelation that monsters are real, “Monarch: Legacy of Monsters” tracks two siblings following in their father’s footsteps to uncover their family’s connection to the secretive organization known as Monarch. Clues lead them into the world of monsters and ultimately down the rabbit hole to Army officer Lee Shaw (played by Kurt Russell and Wyatt Russell), taking place in the 1950s and half a century later where Monarch is threatened by what Shaw knows. The dramatic saga – spanning three generations – reveals buried secrets and the ways that epic, earth-shattering events can reverberate through our lives.

“Monarch: Legacy of Monsters” is co-developed by Chris Black (“Severance,” “Star Trek: Enterprise,” “Outcast,”) and Matt Fraction (“Hawkeye”). Matt Shakman (“Wandavision”) directs the first two episodes.

Sam Barsanti for AV Club:

In movies where there are big, cool things (dinosaurs, Transformers, etc.) and also regular little humans, it’s safe to assume that the humans will always, always, always be less interesting than a big, cool thing. That’s not to say that any movie with a dinosaur is better than any movie without one, but if a movie has a dinosaur, everyone’s going to be more interested in seeing the dinosaur than the dinosaur’s human friends. That, naturally, also applies to Legendary and Warner Bros.’ series of “MonsterVerse” movies, which have featured loads of very talented/famous actors—Ken Watanabe, Bryan Cranston, Brie Larson, Tom Hiddleston, Charles Dance, Millie Bobby Brown—but only really pop when there’s a monster onscreen doing cool monster stuff. And yet, paradoxical as it may be, the people are actually fun to follow in Apple TV+’s MonsterVerse spin-off Monarch: Legacy Of Monsters, which premieres November 17. And Godzilla is in the show! You get to see Godzilla every few episodes! And other monsters! This isn’t one of those TV shows that doesn’t have monsters, so you have no choice but to pay attention to what the humans are doing. This is a show that has monsters, and yet the humans and their little human plots are the more propulsive narrative force. Even better is the fact that, while that may sound like damning with faint praise, it’s not. The show is good — surprisingly good — in a way that occasionally surpasses the stuff you see in the movies.

