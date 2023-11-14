Apple announces 2023 App Store Award finalists

For over a decade, Apple’s App Store’s Editorial team has celebrated the very best apps and games of the year through the App Store Awards, spotlighting a range of developers from the individual app creator to large teams that span the globe. App Store Editors are recognizing App Store Award finalists — nearly 40 app and game developers across 10 different categories — for their excellence, inventiveness, and technical achievement in apps and games. The selected apps and games have helped users flex their creativity, challenge themselves, and have fun with family and friends. App Store Award winners will be selected from this year’s outstanding group of finalists and will be announced in the coming weeks.

“We are excited about the achievements of these App Store Award finalists who are helping users around the world to explore their interests in drawing, design, video editing, education, music, time management, working out, hiking, playing games, and so much more,” said Phil Schiller, Apple Fellow, in a statement. “These finalists are all incredibly talented and have put enormous effort into creating these great apps and games. We are inspired by their accomplishments and look forward to announcing the winners of the App Store Awards later this month.”

See all of the 2023 App Store Award finalists here.

MacDailyNews Take: Congratulations and good luck to all of the 2023 App Store Award finalists!

