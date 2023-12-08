Beeper Mini’s blue bubble dream pops as Apple blocks app

Well, that didn’t last long. Apple seems to have blocked Android’s new iMessage app, Beeper Mini, that promised blue bubble messages to those who settle for pretend iPhones.

Chris Welch for The Verge:

‎

On Friday, less than a week after its launch, the app started experiencing technical issues when users were suddenly unable to send and receive blue bubble messages. The problems grew worse over the course of the day, with reports piling up on the Beeper subreddit. Several people at The Verge were unable to activate their Android phone numbers with Beeper Mini as of Friday afternoon, a clear indication that Apple has plugged up whatever holes allowed the app to operate to begin with. This throws a huge wrench into Beeper’s plans; the company was hoping to evolve Beeper Mini into an all-in-one messaging app that would eventually wrap in RCS and SMS. Reached for comment, Beeper CEO Eric Migicovsky did not deny that Apple has successfully blocked Beeper Mini.

‎

MacDailyNews Take: You want to use Apple’s iMessage instant messaging service to its fullest? Get a real iPhone.

‎

