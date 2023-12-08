Apple exec in charge of iPhone and Apple Watch design to depart company in February

The Apple executive in charge of product design for the iPhone and Apple Watch will be departing the company in February.

Mark Gurman for Bloomberg News:

‎

Tang Tan, whose title is vice president of product design, is leaving in February, according to people with knowledge of the matter, who asked not to be identified because the move isn’t public. Tan reports to John Ternus, senior vice president of hardware engineering, and the division is reshuffling duties to handle the transition. Several deputies to Ternus and Tan are getting expanded roles as part of the changes. That includes Richard Dinh, Tan’s top lieutenant and head of iPhone product design. Dinh is being elevated to report directly to Ternus. Kate Bergeron, a hardware engineering executive responsible for Mac teams, is taking over the design of the Apple Watch. Tan also was responsible for the design of accessories and oversaw the company’s acoustics team, which handles much of the development of the AirPods. Those two groups are being relocated under Matthew Costello, who is in charge of Beats and the HomePod smart speaker.

‎

MacDailyNews Note: There’s no word in the article about where Tang Tan (Tang Yew T.) is going – retiring, moving to another company, etc. – so we’ll let you know when we find out.

‎

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Support MacDailyNews at no extra cost to you by using this link to shop at Amazon.