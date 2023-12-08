iOS 17.2 delivers NameDrop-like capability to Wallet app for sharing tickets, boarding passes, and more

Apple’s iOS 17.2, currently in beta, but expected to be released to the public soon, delivers a new NameDrop-like feature to the Wallet app that allows iPhone users to quickly share boarding passes, movie tickets, and other Wallet app passes with other iPhone users.

Joe Rossignol for MacRumors:

‎

To use the feature, open the Wallet app and tap on the pass that you want to share. Then, hold your iPhone near the top of another iPhone, and a “Share” button will appear below the pass on your iPhone. Finally, tap on the “Share” button to send the pass to the other iPhone via AirDrop. Both iPhones must be updated to iOS 17.2. While it is already possible to share many Wallet app passes via AirDrop, Messages, Mail, and more through the iOS sharing menu, this new feature aims to provide a quicker and more convenient method. It works similarly to NameDrop, an iOS 17 feature that lets users quickly share contact information by bringing two iPhones together.

‎

MacDailyNews Take: Apple’s iOS 17.2 beta release notes for developers describes the feature: “AirDrop improvements including expanded contact sharing options and the ability to share boarding passes, movie tickets, and other eligible passes by bringing two iPhones together.”

‎

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Support MacDailyNews at no extra cost to you by using this link to shop at Amazon.