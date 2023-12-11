Apple preps clean up of confusing iPad lineup in 2024

Apple is working on cleaning up its confusing iPad lineup. The company plans to overhaul its iPad lineup in 2024 in an effort to boost sales and make the assortment less confusing.

Mark Gurman for Bloomberg News:

[Over the years, Apple’s iPad] lineup got cluttered and confusing. Between the various models and generations, the menu of options could bewilder even savvy consumers. These days, Apple sells five main iPads: the Pro, Air and Mini, as well as the ninth and 10th generations of the regular iPad. In some cases, the products have just marginally different screen sizes and similar features. It’s hard to know which one to pick. For instance, the 11-inch iPad Pro of today is only millimeters larger than the iPad Air — and the other differences are negligible for most people. The 10th generation regular iPad, meanwhile, is nearly as good as the Air, but they’re priced $150 apart. To make matters worse, there are a dizzying array of accessories, and it’s often unclear which add-ons are compatible with which iPads. Apple currently sells three different Apple Pencils, for instance. The new low-end stylus doesn’t work with Apple’s cheapest iPad, while the highest-end Pencil isn’t compatible with the newest iPad.

MacDailyNews Take: It’s ridiculous:

For starters, it wants to reduce the confusion between the iPad Pro and the Air. The Pro is set for major changes, including an OLED screen, updated design, M3 chip and revamped Magic Keyboard attachment… In terms of screen sizes, the two models will be similar — but the Pro will get you slightly more real estate. The iPad Air will come in 10.9-inch and 12.9-inch configurations, while the Pro will be 11 and 13 inches… So the iPad Air will clearly be lower-end than the Pro, but it also will be a notable improvement over the standard iPad. It will have two screen sizes and an M2 processor, making it superior to the 10th generation model — a product that isn’t due to get upgraded until much later. As I reported this past week, the new Pro and Air models are coming around March. When the 11th generation iPad is released, Apple will also phase out the ninth generation model, which still has a home button and big bezels. The iPad mini will also get a refresh later with a faster processor. The discontinuation of the ninth generation iPad should ultimately let Apple slowly phase out some of its older Pencils, further cleaning up the line.

MacDailyNews Take: As we wrote back in October:

As with the iPad lineup, Apple offers too many Apple Pencil choices which are likely to confuse the hell out of new-to-iPad buyers. (Who knew USB-C and pressure sensitivity don’t mix?)

Here’s Steve Jobs discussing the need to simplify Apple’s product line (September 23, 1997):

