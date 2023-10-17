Apple introduces new Apple Pencil (USB-C)

Today, Apple is bringing more choice to iPad users with a new, more affordable Apple Pencil. With pixel-perfect accuracy, low latency, and tilt sensitivity, the new Apple Pencil is ideal for note taking, sketching, annotating, journaling, and more. Designed with a matte finish and a flat side that magnetically attaches to the side of iPad for storage, the new Apple Pencil pairs and charges with a USB-C cable. The new Apple Pencil will be available beginning in early November.

“Apple Pencil has revolutionized note taking, sketching, and illustrating, unleashing endless possibilities for productivity and creativity,” said Bob Borchers, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Product Marketing, in a statement. “Combined with the versatility of iPad, the new Apple Pencil unlocks another great option to experience the magic of digital handwriting, annotation, marking up documents, and more.”

Expanding the Choice and Value of Apple Pencil

Apple Pencil pushes the boundaries of creativity and extends the versatility of iPad. The new Apple Pencil brings incredible features that customers love — all for a great value — and works with all iPad models that have a USB-C port. With the introduction of the new Apple Pencil, iPad users can pick the perfect Apple Pencil that is compatible with their iPad.

Inking Performance, Pairing and Charging

Apple Pencil set the gold standard for precision and low latency, and the new Apple Pencil offers the same advanced pixel-perfect accuracy, low latency, and tilt sensitivity that customers love with Apple Pencil (1st and 2nd generations). The new Apple Pencil works great with iPadOS features like Scribble, Quick Note, and when collaborating with others in Freeform. When used with M2 models of iPad Pro, the new Apple Pencil supports hover, allowing users to sketch and illustrate with even greater precision.

A sliding cap reveals a USB-C port, enabling customers to use a USB-C cable to connect to the new Apple Pencil for pairing and charging. When magnetically attached to iPad for storage, the new Apple Pencil enters into a sleep state to preserve battery life.

Apple Pencil Lineup

The new Apple Pencil is the most affordable model, making it ideal for everyday productivity and creativity. With USB-C charging and pairing, the new Apple Pencil is great for iPad (10th generation) users and also works with all iPad models that have a USB-C port, including iPad Pro, iPad Air and iPad mini.

Apple Pencil (1st generation) supports pressure sensitivity, delivering a remarkably fluid and natural drawing experience. Apple Pencil (1st generation) works with iPad (10th generation), and the Lightning port on iPad (9th generation) makes it easy to quickly connect Apple Pencil (1st generation) for pairing and charging.

Apple Pencil (2nd generation) further enhances and streamlines professional workflows with support for pressure, the double-tap gesture, and Apple Pencil hover on iPad Pro models with M2. Compatible with iPad Pro, iPad Air, and iPad mini models, Apple Pencil (2nd generation) features a matte finish and flat side that supports magnetic pairing and charging.

Customers can choose the perfect Apple Pencil that is compatible with their iPad model. For more information on compatibility, visit apple.com/apple-pencil.

iPadOS 17 Brings New Levels of Personalization and Capability

• iPadOS 17 takes personalization even further on iPad, and gives users more ways to get tasks done easier and faster than ever, including:

• Notes offers new ways to organize, read, annotate, and collaborate on PDFs, and now lets users quickly link one note to another.

• Freeform gets new drawing tools and adds Follow Along to guide collaborators around the board.

• Taking full advantage of the iPad display, a redesigned Lock Screen delivers entirely new ways to customize — with stunning wallpapers, new ways to showcase favorite photos, and expressive fonts and colors to personalize the look of the date and time.

• Interactive widgets take glanceable information further with the ability to get tasks done right in the moment with just a tap, directly from the Lock Screen or Home Screen.

• Messages brings updates to search and offers new ways for users to express themselves, including a stickers experience with new emoji stickers and the ability to create Live Stickers by lifting subjects from photos.

• Coming later this year, AutoFill identifies and fills fields in PDF forms, allowing users to quickly add details such as names, addresses, and emails from Contacts.

Pricing and Availability

• The new Apple Pencil will be available for purchase separately for $79 (U.S), with availability beginning in early November.

• The new Apple Pencil is compatible with all iPad models with a USB-C port, including iPad (10th generation), iPad Air (4th and 5th generations), iPad Pro 11-inch (1st, 2nd, 3rd, and 4th generations), iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd, 4th, 5th, and 6th generations), and iPad mini (6th generation).

• The new Apple Pencil is available for $69 (U.S.) for education. Education pricing is available to current and newly accepted college students and their parents, as well as faculty, staff, and home-school teachers of all grade levels. For more information visit apple.com/us-hed/shop.

• Apple Pencil (1st generation) is compatible with iPad (10th generation) and iPad (9th generation). A USB-C to Apple Pencil Adapter is required for pairing and charging, and is included in the box with Apple Pencil (1st generation) for $99 (U.S.).

• For existing owners of Apple Pencil (1st generation), the USB-C to Apple Pencil Adapter is sold separately for $9 (U.S).

• Apple Pencil (2nd generation), available for purchase separately, is compatible with iPad Air, iPad mini, and iPad Pro models for $129 (U.S.).

• Anyone who wants to start with the basics or go further with their iPad and Apple Pencil can sign up for free Today at Apple sessions available in all stores around the world at apple.com/today, or for an Online Personal Session.

MacDailyNews Take: As with the iPad lineup, Apple offers too many Apple Pencil choices which are likely to confuse the hell out of new-to-iPad buyers. (Who knew USB-C and pressure sensitivity don’t mix?)

Here’s Steve Jobs discussing the need to simplify Apple’s product line (September 23, 1997):

