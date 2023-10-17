Apple TV+ reveals first-look at ‘Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas,’ premiering November 22nd on Apple TV+

Apple today revealed a first-look photo and premiere date for the highly anticipated holiday special “Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas,” to debut globally on Apple TV+ on November 22nd. In the musical event, Emmy-winning “Ted Lasso” star Hannah Waddingham will ring in the holidays as she welcomes special guests for a musical extravaganza at the London Coliseum. The special is recorded live in front of an audience, and audiences around the world will be able to join Waddingham in celebrating her favorite time of year on Apple TV+ as she performs festive classics accompanied by a spectacular big band.

“Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas” is produced by Done + Dusted (“Beauty & The Beast: A 30th Celebration,” John Legend’s “A Legendary Christmas with John and Chrissy,” “The Little Mermaid Live!,” London Olympic opening and closing ceremonies), the same team behind Apple’s hit “Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special.” Executive producers are Waddingham, Katy Mullan, Moira Ross, Raj Kapoor, and Nick Todisco. The holiday special will be directed by BAFTA Award winner Hamish Hamilton (Oscars, Grammys, Super Bowl halftime show, London Olympics opening and closing ceremonies).

Apple TV+ offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all your favorite screens. After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service in its debut. To date, Apple Original films, documentaries and series have earned 382 wins and 1,573 award nominations and counting, including multi-Emmy Award-winning comedy “Ted Lasso” and historic Oscar Best Picture winner “CODA.”

MacDailyNews Note: Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $6.99 per month. For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free.

‎

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Support MacDailyNews at no extra cost to you by using this link to shop at Amazon.