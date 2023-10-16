iPhone 15 Pro Max offers 96% faster download speeds vs. 14 Pro Max

If you needed yet another reason to upgrade from your old iPhone 14 Pro Max to a brand new iPhone 15 pro Max, look no further than a 96% improvement in download speeds.

Michael Potuck for 9to5Mac:

‎

Ookla shared its latest mobile performance report comparing the major US carriers for download and upload speeds, consistency, availability, and more today.

Included in that, the report shows how the most popular smartphones in the US stacked up in Q3 2023 for download/upload speed and latency.

The iPhone 15 Pro Max crushed all the other devices on the list with a median download speed of 251.37 Mbps. That was even about 10% faster than the 15 Pro.

Compared to the 127.83 Mbps that the iPhone 14 Pro Max saw in Q2 this year, the 15 Pro Max delivered a 96.6% faster median download speed.