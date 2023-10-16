The Hollywood actors strike may continue into 2024

Negotiations between Hollywood studios and the actors broke down on October 11th and the strike now threatens to continue into next year.

Lucas Shaw for Bloomberg News:

‎

“We had very productive talks going,” [Netflix co-CEO Ted] Sarandos said. “What happened last night is they introduced this levy on subscribers on top of this deal.”

The studios and guilds have been debating ways to reward talent for successes in streaming. The writers and studios created a performance-based bonus model where scribes would be paid extra if their shows were watched by a certain number of viewers.

The actors rejected that idea. They initially pushed for a share of all streaming revenue from major platforms. They have since revised that to a per-subscriber payment from each platform.

“It just felt like a bridge too far to add this deep into the negotiation,” Sarandos said.

The Screen Actors Guild objected to Sarandos’ characterization. President Fran Drescher said it was “unfair” that the studio chiefs walked out of the latest meeting. She also said the studios need to change their position on AI.