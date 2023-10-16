Apple Pencil 3 with magnetic tips reportedly coming soon

Japanese blog Mac Otakara is reporting that a third-generation Apple Pencil with interchangeable magnetic tips for drawing, painting, etc. is likely to be announced soon.

Majin Bu via X:

Based on what my source reported

the new Apple Pencil 3 will come with interchangeable magnetic tips

(for drawing, technical drawing and painting)

Joe Rossignol for MacRumors:

The second-generation Apple Pencil was announced on October 30, 2018. It comes with one non-magnetic tip, with replacement tips available. The second-generation Apple Pencil attaches magnetically to 2018 and newer iPad Pro models, 2020 and newer iPad Air models, and the latest iPad mini. In the U.S., it is priced at $129. Apple also continues to sell the first-generation Apple Pencil with a Lightning connector for the tenth-generation entry-level iPad and some older iPad models. It has been rumored that this Apple Pencil model might be updated with a USB-C connector soon. The original Apple Pencil was released in November 2015 for $99.

MacDailyNews Take: If tree, hopefully the magnetic tips are able to be stored inside the Apple Pencil itself.

