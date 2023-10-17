Apple CEO Cook makes surprise China visit

Apple CEO Tim Cook has made a surprise visit to China. It is his second trip to China this year. In March Cook said Apple had a “symbiotic” relationship with CCP-controlled China.

Last night, Apple CEO Tim Cook visited the Taikoo Li commercial street in Chengdu, a city in southwestern China. I can't even remember how many times he went on a business trip to China this year. Anyway, China's market is too important for Apple, especially after Huawei returns. pic.twitter.com/22rghgAHJG

The company has been engaged in some charity work there. pic.twitter.com/zfseSJp8dV

Chris Vallance for The Beeb:

‎

Mr Cook’s visit included a trip to Apple’s Taikoo Li store to meet young players of Tencent’s Honour of Kings online battle game.

“The energy tonight was off the charts!” he wrote on the Chinese social media platform Weibo.

Honour of Kings started in Chengdu but was now “a global phenomenon on the App Store”, he told the state-run China Daily newspaper.

He hoped that Chinese developers could repeat this success with software for Apple’s new Vision Pro augmented reality headset, which would also use a Chinese manufacturer, the report said.

This year marks Apple’s third decade in the country.

Mr Cook, who has been CEO since 2011, is regarded as the architect of Apple’s embrace of Chinese manufacturing, but the relationship has had its ups and downs in recent years.

Covid restrictions hit production in China, and geopolitical tensions with the US have added to supply chain concerns. Recently the company has sought to increase production in India.