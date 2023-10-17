Three weeks with Apple Watch Ultra 2: ‘I love it!’

Apple Watch Ultra 2, the most rugged and capable Apple Watch, pushes the limits again. Featuring the all-new S9 SiP, a magical new way to use your watch without touching the screen, and the brightest Apple display ever. Digital Trends’ review calls it “the real deal.”

Joe Maring for Digital Trends:

I’ll say it right now: the Apple Watch Ultra 2 is the best, most premium Apple Watch you can buy today.

One area where I have noticed a big upgrade is Siri. The S9 chip now allows Siri to process requests (that don’t require an internet connection) entirely on-device without having to relay them to your iPhone and back. From using Siri to set alarms, dictate text messages, and other requests, the assistant is noticeably faster than it is on older Apple Watches.

If I ask Siri on my Apple Watch Ultra to set a timer, there’s frequently a delay where it requires a couple of seconds to process my request before the timer is actually enabled. But on the Apple Watch Ultra 2, it happens instantaneously with virtually no delay. It’s a seemingly small change, but it’s been one of the most impactful throughout my testing…

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is a first-class smartwatch in just about every regard, just like its older sibling. The brighter display is a nice touch, the added horsepower is great, Siri is better than ever, and I’m looking forward to Double Tap growing into its own. If you have $799 to spend and want the best Apple Watch experience money can buy, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 is it.