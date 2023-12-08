Apple wins AFI Awards for ‘The Morning Show’ and ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’

Apple’s global hit series “The Morning Show” and award-winning film “Killers of the Flower Moon” on Thursday were honored by the American Film Institute (AFI) on their prestigious list of the 10 best films and television programs of the year. Honorees will gather on Friday, January 12, 2024 for recognition at the annual AFI Awards private luncheon at the Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills.

In addition to its AFI Award honor, “Killers of the Flower Moon” was recently awarded the Best Film of the Year from the National Board of Review, which also named star Lily Gladstone as Best Actress, Martin Scorsese as Best Director and Rodrigo Prieto for Outstanding Achievement in Cinematography. Since its premiere, “Killers of the Flower Moon” has been named the No. 1 Best Film of 2023 by The New York Times, The New Yorker and The New York Film Critics Circle.

Primetime Emmy and SAG Award-winning hit series “The Morning Show” recently swept the Critics Choice Award nominations, leading all series this year and adding to the show’s growing list of accolades that include recognition from the PGA, WGA, ADG and many more.

This year’s honors mark Apple’s most recent recognition from AFI following nods for “Severance” and “Pachinko” in 2022; “Ted Lasso” and “Schmigadoon!,” alongside “The Tragedy of Macbeth” and “CODA” in 2021; and honors for “Wolfwalkers” and “Ted Lasso” in 2020. The AFI Awards celebrate film and television arts’ collaborative nature and is the only national program that honors creative teams as a whole, recognizing those in front of and behind the camera.

“The Morning Show”

“The Morning Show” explores the cutthroat world of morning news and the lives of the people who help America wake up in the morning. In season three, the future of the network is thrown into question and loyalties are pushed to the brink when a tech titan takes an interest in UBA. Unexpected alliances form, private truths are weaponized and everyone is forced to confront their core values both in and out of the newsroom.

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Killers of the Flower Moon” is set at the turn of the 20th century, when oil brought a fortune to the Osage Nation, who became some of the richest people in the world overnight. The wealth of these Native Americans immediately attracted white interlopers, who manipulated, extorted and stole as much Osage money as they could before resorting to murder. Based on a true story and told through the improbable romance of Ernest Burkhart (Leonardo DiCaprio) and Mollie Kyle (Lily Gladstone), “Killers of the Flower Moon” is an epic western crime saga, where real love crosses paths with unspeakable betrayal. Also starring Robert De Niro and Jesse Plemons, “Killers of the Flower Moon” is directed by Scorsese from a screenplay by Eric Roth and Scorsese, based on David Grann’s bestselling book.

Apple TV+ offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all your favorite screens. After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service in its debut. To date, Apple Original films, documentaries and series have earned 413 wins and 1,697 award nominations and counting, including multi-Emmy Award-winning comedy “Ted Lasso” and historic Oscar Best Picture winner “CODA.”

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $9.99 per month. For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free.

