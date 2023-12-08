Apple preps USB-C Magic Keyboard, Mouse, and Trackpad for spring 2024

Apple’s Magic Keyboard, Magic Mouse, and Magic Trackpad will reportedly move from Lightning to USB-C in the spring of 2024.

Hartley Charlton for MacRumors:

‎

The rumor, originating from Weibo user “Instant Digital,” suggests that all three of Apple’s Lightning-based peripherals designed for the Mac could receive an upgrade in the spring. It is unclear if the accessories will have any changes beyond the switch to USB-C. They still look largely the same as they did when they received their last major update in October 2015, although there have been some minor revisions over the years, including a switch to braided cables, and new color options that are only available with the 24-inch iMac. Apple also released a Magic Keyboard with a Touch ID button in 2021… Spring officially runs from March to May. An update to the various “Magic” Mac accessories in this time frame would be unusual, given that the ‌iMac‌ was refreshed just five to seven months earlier, but it is not out of the question. Apple is rumored to be planning several product releases for the spring, including new iPads and Macs, and potentially its Vision Pro headset.

‎

MacDailyNews Take: We just update to the latest Apple Magic Keyboard (non-Touch ID) for our Mac desktops (also works with iPad and iPhone) and highly recommend them. They are currently on sale at Amazon for $89 or 10% off the normal list price of $99.

‎

