Apple plans to make a quarter of global iPhone production in India within 2-3 years

Apple and its assemblers are looking to build more than 50 million iPhones in India annually within the next two to three years, with additional tens of millions of units subsequently planned, the Wall Street Journal reports. If the plans are achieved, India would account for a quarter of global iPhone production and account for even more share toward the end of the decade. China will remain the largest iPhone producer.

Rajesh Roy and Yang Jie for The Wall Street Journal:

‎

Apple has gradually boosted its reliance on India in recent years despite challenges including rickety infrastructure and restrictive labor rules that often make doing business harder than in China. Among other issues, labor unions retain clout even in business-friendly states and are pushing back on an effort by companies to get permission for 12-hour work days, which Apple suppliers find helpful during crunch periods.

Apple and its suppliers, led by Taiwan-based Foxconn Technology Group, generally believe the initial push into India has gone well and are laying the groundwork for a bigger expansion, say people involved in the supply chain.

Apple is emblematic of a move among companies worried about overdependence on China to move parts of their supply chains elsewhere, most often to Southeast Asia and South Asia.

Apple has also chosen India as its site for a manufacturing stage for lower-end iPhones to be sold in 2025. In this stage, known as new product introduction, Apple’s teams work with contractors in translating product blueprints and prototypes into a detailed manufacturing plan. Until now, that work was done only in China.