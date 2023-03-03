Apple iPhones to be assembled at new Foxconn plant in India’s Karnataka state

Apple iPhones will soon be assembled at another Foxconn site in the southern Indian state of Karnataka with 300 acres set aside for the new facilities, the state government said on Friday.

Reuters:

Bloomberg News had earlier reported that Apple partner Foxconn Technology Group planned to invest about $700 million in the Karnataka site to ramp up local production. The state’s investment promotion division said in a tweet that the move would generate 100,000 employment in the next 10 years. Apple has been shifting production away from China after the country’s strict COVID-related restrictions disrupted the manufacturing of new iPhones and other devices in the country and also to avoid a big hit to its business from tensions between Beijing and Washington.

MacDailyNews Take: The CCP’s lunacy is India’s gain.

MacDailyNews Note: iPhone models are currently assembled in India by Foxconn and Pegatron in Tamil Nadu and Wistron in Karnataka.

