Apple to move key iPad engineering resources to Vietnam strengthening alternative manufacturing of China

Apple is for the first time allocating product development resources for the iPad to Vietnam, a major step toward strengthening the Southeast Asian country’s position as an alternative manufacturing hub outside of China, Nikkei Asia reports citing “sources briefed on the matter.”

Cheng Ting-Fang and Lauly Li for Nikkei Asia:

Apple is working with China’s BYD, a key iPad assembler, to move new product introduction (NPI) resources to Vietnam. NPI involves a tech company like Apple collaborating with suppliers on the design and development of new products to make sure the blueprints are doable. This is the first time Apple has shifted NPI resources to Vietnam for such a core device.

Engineering verification for test production of an iPad model will start around mid-February next year, sources told Nikkei Asia. The model will be available in the second half of next year.

BYD was also the first Apple supplier to help the U.S. tech titan shift iPad assembly for the first time to Vietnam in 2022… This shift of NPI engineering resources is focused on entry-level models rather than the premium iPad Pro… Apple also plans to send some NPI processes for the iPhone to India, Nikkei Asia reported earlier.