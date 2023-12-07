Will the Apple Vision Pro replace the Mac?

There’s a risk that the Apple Vision Pro spatial computer could end up cannibalizing the Mac line by giving plenty of users something that could replace their Mac altogether, Alex Blake writes for DigitalTrends.

Alex Blake for DigitalTrends:

‎

Right from the word go, Apple has been busy hyping the Vision Pro’s capabilities. The company calls it a “spatial computer,” suggesting we need to completely reimagine what a computer is in the first place. The product’s sky-high $3,500 price tag and abundance of high-end materials and technologies give it an undeniably premium feel, far beyond what we’ve seen from even the best VR headsets.

At the same time, Apple has claimed that the Vision Pro will be able to do a host of tasks you’d normally perform with a laptop or desktop computer, from gaming and video calling to writing documents and browsing photos.

To be clear, Apple didn’t explicitly put the Vision Pro and the Mac head-to-head during its reveal event, nor has it ever said you can go ahead and ditch your Mac. But the comparison is obvious if you look at what both products can do.