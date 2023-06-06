By SteveJack

Just as iPhone is a Mac in your hand, an iPad is a Mac in your hands, and Apple Watch is a Mac on your wrist — iOS, iPadOS, and watchOS are, of course, all based on based on Darwin (BSD), otherwise known at various times in history as Mac OS X, OS X, and, currently macOS — Apple’s Vision Pro is a Mac on your face (visionOS is also based on macOS). Really, Apple’s Vision Pro is a 3D Mac on your face!

I suppose, for good or bad (probably the latter), this is the natural evolution of things: after 16 years of hunching over handheld displays all day, we’re now ready to plaster them right in front of our eyes. Ah, “progress.”

One of Apple’s biggest advancements with Vision Pro is eliminating handheld controllers and, in doing so, making every rivals VR headset look like a horse and buggy in comparison, but the main thing is that Vision Pro is not a “VR headset” or “AR headset” or whatever. It’s a computer. A “spatial computer,” to be precise.

Computing in 3D space is how we should have been computing all along, but the technology wasn’t ready for several decades. It’s not even really ready today. The real goal is a pair of lightweight glasses (a decade plus away, at least), then – forget the contact lenses; won’t work – ultimately, brain implants. (Laugh now, but you’ll sign up for your procedure (much) later.)

Now, we can finally use our Macs naturally, with no 2D displays confining us!

So, don’t let the the Vision Pro’s ancillary features – watching giant 3D movies, playing giant 3D games, taking 3D photos and videos, etc. – drown out the fact that for just $3,500, you can own and use the world’s first spatial computer – a Mac on your face! – that allows you to compute anywhere and everywhere.

Note: When connected to power, the Vision Pro will run all day just like a desktop computer. It will run for approximately 2 hours per battery pack.

Apple’s Vision Pro is a tremendous achievement and a very strong start to a whole new platform. I can’t wait to see how far and fast it will develop!

SteveJack is a long-time Macintosh user, web designer, multimedia producer, and contributor to the MacDailyNews Opinion section.

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Support MacDailyNews at no extra cost to you by using this link to shop at Amazon.