Apple acquires AR headset startup Mira

Apple has acquired Mira, a Los Angeles-based AR startup that makes headsets for other companies and the U.S. military, The Verge reports, citing a post from the CEO’s private Instagram account on Monday. Apple confirmed the acquisition to The Verge.

Zoe Schiffer and Alex Heath for The Verge:

It’s unclear how much Apple paid for Mira, which raised about $17 million in funding to date. Jony Ive, Apple’s former design chief, was an advisor to the startup at one point, according to two former employees who requested anonymity to speak without the company’s permission.

Apple shared its typical statement it gives when it buys a company with The Verge: “Apple buys smaller technology companies from time to time, and we generally do not discuss our purpose or plans.” A spokesperson wouldn’t say whether it would continue Mira’s military contracts on the record, but knowing how Apple operates, it’s highly unlikely that work will continue.

Mira’s military contracts include a small agreement with the US Air Force and a $702,351 agreement with the Navy, according to government records and press releases. The Air Force contract is for military pilots at Travis Air Force Base to use the startup’s Prism Pro headset for displaying things like heads-up equipment instructions… Another big Mira contract is with Nintendo World, which uses its headsets for the Mario Kart ride at its theme parks in Japan and LA’s Universal Studios. Mira’s headset displays virtual characters and items from the game to augment the ride as you progress through it.