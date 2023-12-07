Apple TV+ ‘John Lennon’ docuseries is a ‘must-watch’ for Beatles fans

The new Apple TV+ three-part documentary series, “John Lennon: Murder Without A Trial,” narrated by Emmy Award winner Kiefer Sutherland (“24,” “The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial”) is now available for streaming. The docuseries features exclusive eyewitness interviews and previously unseen crime scene photos, shedding new light on the life and murder of music and cultural icon John Lennon, and the investigation and conviction of Mark David Chapman, his confessed killer.

“John Lennon: Murder Without A Trial” is a deeply researched examination of John Lennon’s 1980 murder, which shocked and saddened the world. The production was granted extensive Freedom of Information Act requests from the New York City Police Department, the Board of Parole and the District Attorney’s office; and the series includes exclusive interviews including Richard Peterson, a taxi driver who was witness to the shooting; Jay Hastings, a doorman at The Dakota building who heard Lennon’s last words; David Suggs, Chapman’s defense lawyer; Elliot Mintz, a confidant to Lennon and Yoko Ono; and Dr. Naomi Goldstein, the psychiatrist who first assessed Chapman.

In the brand-new Apple TV+ documentary ‘John Lennon: Murder Without a Trial’, viewers hear from a man called Jay Hastings, who was working the front desk of the Dakota on the night when Lennon was killed. Hastings recounts that infamous night in vivid detail, revealing John Lennon’s final words before losing consciousness for the last time: “He runs past me. He goes, ‘I’m shot.’” “He had blood coming out of his mouth. He just collapsed on the floor. I half rolled him to his back and took his glasses off, put them on the desk. And Yoko was screaming, ‘Get an ambulance, get an ambulance, get an ambulance.’” The John Lennon: Murder Without a Trial documentary series consists of three individual episodes, all of which premiered via the Apple TV+ streaming platform on December 6, 2023. The new series is a must-watch for every Beatles fan but considering that many younger audience members weren’t around when Lennon was at his creative peak, it should be recommended viewing for all music lovers past and present.

MacDailyNews Note: In August 2022, Chapman was denied parole for the 12th time. The 67-year-old murderer, who is serving a 20-years-to-life sentence at Green Haven Correctional Facility in New York, will see his next opportunity for parole in February 2024. The parole board should deny his parole every two years — but always get his hopes way, way up only to dash them spectacularly — until the POS is finally dead.

