Apple Music celebrates Artist of the Year, Taylor Swift, with free ‘Eras Experience’

Apple Music is celebrating its Artist of the Year, Taylor Swift, with a free “Eras Experience” in New York City.

Welcome to New York (Taylor’s Version)

Swifties, it’s time to celebrate Apple Music’s 2023 Artist of the Year: Taylor Swift

Come commemorate this achievement through an exploration of the ten Taylor Swift eras that have led to her history-making year and cemented her as this year’s recipient.

To register for the opportunity to attend this experience:

Sign in with your Ticketmaster account and select your preferred time sessions to attend the experience. If your request is successful, a specific hourly time session will be assigned and emailed to the address associated with your Ticketmaster account. A single time session will be assigned to successful applicants for themselves and 1 guest (2 tickets total); your guest must be present at check-in.

Tickets for this experience are limited, and access to this opportunity does not guarantee access to tickets. Please note, the artist will not be in attendance.

Registration is open until Saturday, December 2 at 11:00 am EST.

MacDailyNews Note: More info here.

‎

