Washington D.C. police commander: AirTag your $2,000 Canada Goose jacket to deter thieves

Last winter, George Washington University sent out an alert about a string of Canada Goose jacket thefts and robberies that are continuing to plague the area.

Josh Rosenthal for Fox5 Washington D.C.:

‎

“It is something I have to think about, just putting my jacket on,” American University student Meera Hajarnis said. That’s because she was wearing a Canada Goose jacket, which has become a target for thieves.

“I know [George Washington University], Georgetown, same issue where a lot of people are just stealing these jackets out of locker rooms, classrooms,” Hajarnis said.

In at least one instance, they’re stealing them at gunpoint too.

Police said three suspects hopped out of a car, pointed guns, and demanded a victim’s Canada Goose jacket just a few blocks from Dupont Circle on Tuesday night.

Thursday, FOX 5 asked D.C. police if they had any advice.

“AirTags,” said Commander Sylvan Altieri. “I’ve seen people use them on tool kits, suitcases, I think that’s probably the best thing you can do as far as if it gets taken, because it’s a nice way to track it.”