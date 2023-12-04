Foxconn and Pegatron halt iPhone assembly in India due to cyclone

Production of Apple iPhones at Foxconn and Pegatron facilities near Chennai, India has been halted due to heavy rains, sources close to the matter told Reuters on Monday.

The heavy rains have caused flooding in the area, which has disrupted transportation and made it difficult for workers to get to the factories. The factories are expected to remain closed for at least a few days.

This is not the first time that Apple’s production in India has been disrupted by natural disasters. In 2018, a cyclone caused damage to a Foxconn factory in Chennai, which forced the company to halt production for several days.

Apple is India’s largest smartphone exporter, and the company has been investing heavily in the country in recent years. India is a key market for Apple, and the company is hoping to expand its production capacity in the country in order to meet growing demand.

The disruption to Apple’s production in India is likely to have a ripple effect on the global supply chain for iPhones. It is possible that Apple will be forced to delay shipments of iPhones to some markets.

The company is also likely to face increased costs as a result of the disruption. Apple will have to pay for repairs to its factories, and it will also have to find alternative ways to transport its products.

The disruption to Apple’s production in India is a reminder of the risks of relying on a single country for manufacturing. Apple is now working to diversify its supply chain, and it is likely that the company will look to other countries, such as Vietnam, to manufacture its products in the future.

MacDailyNews Take: A minor blip.

