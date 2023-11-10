Apple’s three GPU enhancements in M3 and A17 Pro explained

Apple Silicon GPUs get even better thanks to significant improvements to parallel processes in M3 and A17 Pro.

Wesley Hilliard for AppleInsider:

Developers building apps with the Metal API don’t need to make any changes to their apps to see performance improvements with M3 and A17 Pro. These chipsets utilize Dynamic Caching, hardware-accelerated ray tracing, and hardware-accelerated mesh mapping to make the GPU more performant than ever. Dynamic Caching allows the GPU to allocate exactly the right amount of register memory for every action it is taking. These are complex systems that can’t be broken down into a few paragraphs. We recommend watching the video to get all the details with one thing in mind — A17 Pro and M3 focus on computing parallelism to speed up tasks.

MacDailyNews Take: As per Jedd Haberstro, an Engineer in Apple’s GPU, Graphics, and Displays Software Group, the next-generation shader core increases on-chip memory utilization for better thread occupancy and performance by dynamically allocating register storage and sharing on-chip memory across many memory types.

Hardware-accelerated ray tracing greatly improves the performance of apps using the Metal ray tracing APIs, enabling new high-fidelity visual effects. And finally, mesh shading performance is greatly improved thanks to hardware acceleration, enabling more apps to customize their geometry processing pipeline.

https://developer.apple.com/videos/play/tech-talks/111375

