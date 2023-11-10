Apple co-founder Wozniak is back home in California and ‘feeling good’ after suffering minor stroke in Mexico

Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak, who earlier this week suffered a minor stroke while attending a business conference in Mexico City, is back home in California and “feeling good.”

Associated Press:

Wozniak told ABC News in a text Thursday that he felt dizzy Wednesday morning, then experienced vertigo before going to the hospital where a MRI revealed he had had a “minor but real stroke.”

Wozniak, 73, had been scheduled to speak at the World Business Forum in Mexico City, a two-day gathering billed as the world’s most important management event.

The convivial Wozniak, who teamed up with the late Steve Jobs to found Apple in 1976, had been scheduled as the conference’s closing speaker Wednesday afternoon.

Wozniak told The New York Times that he was released from the hospital Thursday, flew back to California and was waiting for dinner at home in Los Gatos. “I’m back home and feeling good,” Wozniak said.