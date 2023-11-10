Apple releases new AirPods Pro 2 firmware

Apple on Thursday released new firmware update for the AirPods Pro 2, including both the Lightning model and the new USB-C Charging Case model. The new firmware is version 6B32 vs. the 6A305 version introduced last month.
Apple does not provide details on what features might be included in the refreshed firmware, so it is unclear what’s new in the update, but prior software releases have been refining functionality introduced in iOS 17.
Apple does not offer instructions on how to upgrade AirPods software, but firmware is generally installed over-the-air while the AirPods are connected to an iOS device. Putting the AirPods in the case, connecting the AirPods to a power source, and then pairing the AirPods to an iOS device or Mac should force the update.
MacDailyNews Note: To check your AirPods or AirPods Pro firmware:
- Connect your AirPods Pro to your iOS device
- Settings > General > About and tap AirPods.
- Look at the number next to “Firmware Version.”
Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!
Support MacDailyNews at no extra cost to you by using this link to shop at Amazon.
1 Comment
Thanks for the heads up MDN.
Mine auto updated.