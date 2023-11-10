Wired reviews Apple’s 24-inch M3 iMac: ‘Snappy and smooth’

Apple late last month unveiled the new 24-inch iMac featuring the amazing M3 chip, making the world’s best all-in-one even more powerful and more capable. Thanks to the efficiency of Apple silicon, the new iMac delivers a huge leap in performance in its remarkably thin design and spectrum of seven vibrant colors that users love. iMac with M3 is up to 2x faster than the prior generation with M1. And for those upgrading from an Intel-based iMac, the new iMac is up to 2.5x faster than the most popular 27-inch models, and 4x faster than the most powerful 21.5-inch model. It also features an expansive 4.5K Retina display with 11.3 million pixels and over a billion colors, faster wireless connectivity, and a seamless experience with iPhone. Combined with its best-in-class camera, speakers, and mics, along with macOS Sonoma, iMac with M3 is better than ever — perfect for everyone, from families to small businesses, aspiring creatives, students, and gamers.

Brenda Stolyar for Wired:

While the lack of upgrades to the [exterior design of] new 24-inch iMac should also classify as boring—Apple used the same hardware as last time and added its latest M3 processor under the hood—it’s the most ideal Mac the company currently offers. Among a convoluted list of options that are mostly aimed at creative professionals, the iMac is an easy choice if you’re looking for a no-frills desktop computer. The M3 comes equipped with an 8-core CPU and up to a 10-core GPU (a fairly substantial increase from the 7-core and 8-core GPU on the M1). The 8-core CPU and 8-core GPU model can be configured with up to 24 gigabytes of RAM and up to 1 terabyte of storage. If you opt for the 10-core GPU, you can upgrade the machine with up to 24 gigabytes of RAM and 2 terabytes of storage. The iMac Apple sent me has an M3 chip with an 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU with 16 gigabytes of memory and 512 gigabytes of storage. I had zero issues with performance — the computer was snappy and smooth with all my day-to-day tasks. During a typical workday, I’d have about 15 to 20 tabs open and multiple apps running simultaneously in the background (including Spotify, Slack, Messages, Telegram, and Notes). The desktop never felt sluggish and I never once saw the rainbow wheel or heard the fans kick in. I do attribute this to the increased RAM, though—I’d recommend upgrading from 8 gigabytes if you can spend the extra cash.

MacDailyNews Note: iMac comes in a wide range of colors to match to your decor: green, yellow, orange, pink, purple, blue, or silver.

