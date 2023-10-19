Apple expected to deliver generative AI to iPhone and iPad as soon as next year – analyst

According to Haitong International Securities’ analyst Jeff Pu, who covers Apple’s supply chain, Apple will delivers generative AI technology to iPhone and iPad in late 2024 at the earliest.

Joe Rossignol for MacRumors:

In a research note on Wednesday, Pu said his supply chain checks suggest that Apple is likely to build a few hundred AI servers in 2023, and significantly more next year. He believes Apple will offer a combination of cloud-based AI and so-called “edge AI,” which involves more on-device data processing. He added that patience will be required with Apple’s rollout of generative AI, as the company considers how to use and process personal data in a way that aligns with its commitment to customer privacy.

If met, the late 2024 timeframe would mean that Apple could begin rolling out generative AI features starting with iOS 18 and iPadOS 18…

“We’ve been working on generative AI for years and have done a lot of research,” said Apple CEO Tim Cook, in an interview with Forbes last month. “And we’re going to approach it really thoughtfully and think about it deeply, because we’re fully aware of the not-good uses that it can have, and the issues around bias and hallucination and so forth.”