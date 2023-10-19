Apple CEO Tim Cook gets China minister’s backing for sharing the ‘dividends of the Chinese market’

Apple CEO Tim Cook won backing from China’s commerce minister Wednesday for sharing the “dividends of the Chinese market.”

:

‎

Commerce Minister Wang Wentao told Cook Wednesday that China welcomes Apple, along with other multinational companies, to benefit from the country’s market and engage in “win-win development,” according to a statement from the Chinese ministry… just a day after the latest move by Washington to tighten measures aimed at limiting China’s capacity in cutting-edge technology.

The tech-giant CEO discussed topics including Apple’s development in China and US-China trade relations with Wang. Cook said Apple greatly values the achievements it had made in China over the past three decades, according to the Ministry of Commerce statement.

Cook’s charm offensive trip started in southwestern China’s Chengdu, where he visited an Apple store and watched a mini gaming tournament. Apple also donated 25 million yuan ($3.4 million) to a local charity fund that helps development of the rural areas.