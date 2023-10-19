Is Apple stock a buy ahead of its on November 3rd earnings release?

Apple is set to report results for its fiscal fourth quarter on November 3rd. Shares have pulled back in recent months. Is this a buying opportunity?
Daniel Spark for The Motley Fool:
One aspect of Apple stock that may often be overlooked is just how strong the company’s financials are… Apple’s business, which boasts a loyal and growing customer base with over 2 billion active devices, throws off more than $100 billion of free cash flow annually.
Then there’s the company’s extraordinary balance sheet. Apple wrapped up its most recent quarter with $166 billion in cash and marketable securities. Net of its debt, it boasted $57 billion of cash.
Considering Apple’s healthy balance sheet, strong cash flow, and robust growth in services and emerging markets, the stock’s current valuation of less than 30x earnings is a reasonable price to pay for shares. Sure, the stock isn’t a bargain at this level. But it’s cheap enough to likely reward investors who buy today and hold for the long haul.
MacDailyNews Take: As always: Accumulate, accumulate, accumulate.
