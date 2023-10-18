Apple parts with John Lassiter’s Skydance Animation; remains robust partner with Skydance Media in live action TV, films

Apple is parting ways with Skydance Animation, the company run by former Pixar chief John Lassiter. Apple will continue in its robust partnership with Skydance Media for tent-pole live action film and TV projects.

Mike Fleming Jr. for Deadline:

Their multi-year deal has come to a conclusion, and Apple is making other kinds of films, notably this weekend’s opener Killers of the Flower Moon, which opens globally Friday. Skydance Animation will land in a new deal quickly, and Apple will give back to the company the project Spellbound, which had been set at Apple TV+ but will not move forward. Skydance and Apple will remain partnered on a number of upcoming feature film and TV series, but mutually agreed the animated feature was not the best fit for Apple Original Films’ expanding narrative film slate. Apple TV+ has much business ongoing with Skydance Media, as well as across acclaimed, hit series hailing from Skydance such as Foundation, The Big Door Prize, and an upcoming comedy that reunites stars Woody Harrelson and Matthew McConaughey, created by David West Read… Apple Original Films and Skydance also recently released the romantic action adventure film Ghosted starring Chris Evans and Ana de Armas.

MacDailyNews Take: Luck must not have moved the needle to the extent Apple hoped. We did like the short film Blushfrom Apple Studios and Skydance Animation on Apple TV+.

