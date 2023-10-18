Apple CEO Cook meets with China’s commerce minister in Beijing

Apple CEO Tim Cook met with China’s commerce minister Wang Wentao in Beijing on Wednesday, according to a Chinese Communist Party ministry statement.

The pair discussed Apple’s growth in China and the American-Sino trade relationship.

Wang said China will continue to open up its markets and welcome multinational companies like Apple to achieve mutual success.

MacDailyNews Take: The charm offensive continues.

