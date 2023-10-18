Netflix again jacks prices; monthly plans hit high of $22.99 per month

Netflix is raising its prices again, starting Wednesday. Netflix’s Basic plan will now cost $11.99 per month, and the Premium plan will cost $22.99 per month. The ad-supported plan and Standard tier will remain the same price.

This is the second price hike for Netflix in less than two years. In January 2022, the company raised the price of its Basic plan from $8.99 to $9.99.

Netflix says it is raising prices to “deliver more value to our members.”

The company has been investing heavily in original content, and it recently added new features, such as games and offline downloads.

Netflix is also raising prices in the UK and France. The Basic plan in the UK will now cost £7.99 per month, and the Premium plan will cost £17.99 per month. The Basic plan in France will now cost 10.99€ per month, and the Premium plan will cost 19.99€ per month.

Netflix says it is raising prices in other countries to “keep our prices competitive and to invest in more great content.”

MacDailyNews Take: As long as enough people keep subscribing, Netflix’s price increases will continue.

At just $6.99 / month, the high-quality, ad-free Apple TV+ service looks like even more of a tremendous bargain.

In after-hours trading, after the company’s earning release and announcement of price increases, Netflix shares rose $43.81 (+12.65%) to $390.00.

