French app developers drop U.S. Apple antitrust lawsuit

A group of French app developers that accused Apple of overcharging them to participate in its App Store have dropped their lawsuit in U.S. federal court after a judge last month gutted the case.

Reuters:

‎

The plaintiffs, including Figaro news app developer Société du Figaro and Le Geste, an association of French publishers, said in a filing on Wednesday in California federal court that they were voluntarily dismissing their case. A lawyer for the app developers, Steve Berman of Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro, told Reuters that they planned to file an action against Apple in France. U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers in Oakland ruled last month that claims in the lawsuit based on foreign sales are barred “without exception.” The judge refused to allow the developers to amend their complaint.

‎

MacDailyNews Take: It costs Apple a lot of money to run its App Store.

How much did it cost developers to have their apps burned onto CDs, boxed, shipped, displayed on store shelves prior to Apple remaking the world for the better for umpteenth time? Apple incurs costs to store, review, organize, surface, and distribute apps to over one billion users. — MacDailyNews, June 10, 2022

‎

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Support MacDailyNews at no extra cost to you by using this link to shop at Amazon.

[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Fred Mertz” for the heads up.]