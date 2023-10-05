Apple preps two new iPad Air models, iPad mini 7, updated entry-level iPad

9to5Mac has learned from sources that there are multiple new iPads on track for the coming months, including iPad mini 7, two new iPad Air models, and an updated entry-level iPad.

Filipe Espósito for 9to5Mac:

9to5Mac’s sources revealed that Apple still has plans to introduce the iPad mini 7 soon, although the exact timing is still unclear. Most likely the new iPad mini will keep the same design as the current generation, but this time with a faster chip. For context, the current iPad mini 6 was launched in September 2021 and is still powered by the A15 Bionic chip, the same as the iPhone 13. Apple has also been running tests with an updated version of the entry-level iPad, codenamed J126b. The 10th generation iPad was introduced last year with a similar design to the iPad Air and USB-C port, but with the A14 Bionic chip inside. It’s also likely that the new entry-level iPad will only get spec upgrades compared to the current model.

MacDailyNews Take: The updated iPad will, hopefully, bring the price down for entry-level iPad users who want a modern gesture-based iPad without an antiquated, staccato-inducing Home button.

