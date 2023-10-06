South Korea warns Apple of possible fines over App Store fees, delays

South Korea’s telecommunications regulator said on Friday that Apple and Alphabet subsidiary Google and have abused their dominant app market position and warned of possible fines totaling up to $50.5 million.

Joyce Lee for Reuters:

The Korea Communications Commission (KCC) said in a statement that the two tech giants forced app developers into specific payment methods and caused unfair delay in app review.

The KCC is notifying the companies for corrective action, and will deliberate on the fines, the statement said.

Apple also issued a statement, saying: “We disagree with the conclusions made by the KCC in their Examiner’s Report, and believe the changes we have implemented to the App Store comply with the Telecommunications Business Act. As we have always done, we will continue to engage with the KCC to share our views.”

After hearing from the companies, the regulator could decide to impose fines of up to 68 billion won ($50.47 million), including 47.5 billion won for Google and 20.5 billion won for Apple, KCC said.