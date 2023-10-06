Apple to launch 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro models this year – DigiTimes

DigiTimes is reporting that Apple is prepping new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models featuring power-efficient mini-LED displays for release this year.

Siu Han and Rodney Chan for DigiTimes Asia:

Apple is expected to ship new models of 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro devices in the fourth quarter of 2023 with miniLED backlighting that can increase the display brightness by 10% compared to the first-generation specifications, the sources said. Apple has not made major changes to the miniLED backlighting specifications since adopting it for its tablets and notebooks, the sources said. But the upcoming MacBook Pro devices will feature miniLEDs that are 10% brighter than the previous ones without changing the number of miniLED chips in the backlighting module, the sources said. The brightness enhancement is not meant to improve picture quality, but rather to save power and improve battery life, the sources said, adding that the new devices will start shipping in the fourth quarter of 2023.

MacDailyNews Take: Apple’s current 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pros launched in January powered by M2 Pro and ‌M2‌ Max SoCs. In July, Bloomberg News‘ Mark Gurman reported that Apple’s next-gen 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pros are expected to feature M3 Pro and M3 Max chips and pegged their probably launch as late as the middle of 2024, so take this DigiTimes report with a grain of salt – although it would be a very nice surprise it it happened!

