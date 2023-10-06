Thermal imaging proves iPhone 15 Pro overheating resolved with iOS 17.0.3

Apple released iOS 17.0.3 update on Wednesday noting that it “addresses an issue that may cause iPhone to run warmer than expected.” ZDNET has tested this update and using a thermal camera has concluded that the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max running iOS 17.0.3 are now cooler when fast-charging.

Jason Hiner for ZDNet:

I downloaded the iOS 17.0.3 update and allowed my iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max testing units to drain their power and then plugged them in for fast-charging using the same parameters and the same equipment in the same location as my earlier tests. This time they never got more than slightly warm to the touch, and they didn’t get above 93.8 degrees Fahrenheit. They stayed between the high 80s and low 90s — a big improvement from before iOS 17.0.3 when the two iPhone 15 Pro models were consistently above 100 degrees Fahrenheit when fast-charging with the 35W charger… Apple does not appear to have reduced performance in order to better control the heat of the iPhone 15 Pro models. I haven’t noticed any differences in the speed or responsiveness of either phone. Apple Insider also ran benchmarks on the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max after updating to iOS 17.0.3 and detected “little or no variance” with the pre-update benchmarks of both phones.

MacDailyNews Take: So much for the weakest “iPhone-gate” we’ve seen in years.

