Olivia Rodrigo’s anthemic music video for “get him back!” shot entirely on the new iPhone 15 Pro Max using features like Pro Res 4K Log, USB-C external drive compatibility, and 5x optical zoom.

MacDailyNews Note: Rodrigo’s full music video, Shot on iPhone:

