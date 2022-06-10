Apple and Google face UK probe over mobile browsers and cloud gaming

The UK Competition and Markets Authority is planning an investigation into Apple’s and Alphabet-parent Google’s market power in phone browsers and cloud gaming following a year-long study that concluded that the two companies had a “stranglehold” on the market.

Kate Beioley for Financial Times:

The Competition and Markets Authority is consulting on launching a market investigation that would give it sweeping powers to tackle Google and Apple’s dominance in mobile phone systems.

CMA chief executive Andrea Coscelli said that when it comes to how people use mobile phones Apple and Google “hold all the cards.”

“As good as many of their services and products are, their strong grip on mobile ecosystems allows them to shut out competitors, holding back the British tech sector and limiting choice,” he said.

A market investigation would enable the CMA to intervene in Apple and Google’s supply of mobile browsers and the distribution of cloud gaming services through their app stores and devices.

Apple said in a statement: “We respectfully disagree with a number of conclusions reached in the report, which discount our investments in innovation, privacy and user performance — all of which contribute to why users love iPhone and iPad and create a level playing field for small developers to compete on a trusted platform.”