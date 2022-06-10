Rampant U.S. inflation accelerated in May to hit 8.6%, highest in 41 years

Rampant U.S. inflation accelerated even further in May, with prices rising 8.6% year over year, marking the fastest increase since 1981, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Friday.
The 8.6% consumer price index (CPI), a wide-ranging measure of goods and services prices, exceeded the Dow Jones estimate of 8.3%. Excluding food and energy prices, core CPI was up 6%, also above the 5.9% estimate.
On a sequential basis, headline CPI was up 1% while core rose 0.6% vs. the previous month, again running hotter than estimates of 0.7% and 0.5%, respectively.
CNBC:
Stock futures dropped on Friday morning after a highly anticipated inflation report showed a faster-than-expected rise in prices.
Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 279 points, or 0.9%. Those for the S&P 500 fell 1.1%, while Nasdaq 100 futures sank 1.4%.
The hot inflation reading could lead traders to price in more rate hikes from the Federal Reserve later this year. The 2-year Treasury yield, which is seen as one of the most sensitive to Fed rate hikes, jumped above 2.8% on Friday.
The move in futures comes after stocks fell sharply during Thursday’s regular session, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite each falling more than 2%. The Dow closed down more than 600 points, losing roughly 400 points during a rocky final hour of trading on Wall Street.
For the week so far, the Dow is lower by 1.9%, on track for its 10th down week in the past 11. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite are both off by more than 2%, on track for their ninth losing week in 10.
In pre-market trading, shares of Apple (AAPL) declined 1.9% to drop below the $140 mark.
MacDailyNews Take:
It was nice of God to allow Jimmy Carter to live long enough to see this. – MacDailyNews, May 19, 2022
‘Tis best to get a handle on inflation, if you know how, while you still can. – MacDailyNews, May 11, 2021
This January, Interactive Brokers founder Thomas Peterffy said, “Inflation is 7% — 1% or 2% [in interest rate hikes] doesn’t mean anything. If they really wanted to stop inflation, they would have to raise rates to 4%, 5%, 6%.”
Inflation is repudiation. — Calvin Coolidge
When a business or an individual spends more than it makes, it goes bankrupt. When government does it, it sends you the bill. And when government does it for 40 years, the bill comes in two ways: higher taxes and inflation. Make no mistake about it, inflation is a tax and not by accident. — Ronald Reagan
Just shy of one and a half months ago AAPL was at $182/share. Since the investors have absolutely DESTROYED the stock. Massive, relentless, wholesale liquidation of institutional holdings has occurred. Volume levels to the downside are at record levels for AAPL.
Tim Cook's famous stock buy backs have done NOTHING to support shareholders. 200 BILLION dollars has been spent on stock buybacks the past few years. All that money is now is gone. Incinerated. Completely and totally destroyed. The ONLY people who retained that money are the shareholders who CASHED OUT. Sold. Gone. The traders took the money and ran. Those who held on, the long term shareholders have been forced to watch their portfolios drop week after week after week. All that buy back money just incinerated.
Thanks to the feckless TIm Cook. The LEAST inspiring, LEAST innovative CEO in Apple history. The Tim Cook knob slobbers will one star this post but that makes me HAPPY, because i’ve upset them. They can continue slobbing Cook’s knob but they cannot ever be RIGHT.
Pre market data shows another route to AAPL coming. The relentless selling of AAPL is still ongoing, destroying shareholder value.
It doesnt matter the Apple's revenues are huge. It doesnt matter that Apple is hugely profitable. Investors know that the feckless Tim Cook is just riding Steve Jobs' coat tails.
Tim Cook, Steve Jobs’ biggest and worst mistake. EVER.
FIRE Tim Cook!
The money spent on buybacks is NOT gone – it has reduced AAPL's P/E ratio! Lower share price in short term will make Apple stronger in long term. Money spent on dividends is truly gone, paid out to shareholders that may or may not have sold their shares
Another feckless knob slobbing Tim Cook sycophant. The amount of stupidity in your brief post is simply staggering. Exactly what I expect from a right wing piece of shyt nut job.
Apple is more than enough cash for research & development among other things. Why should Apple sit on a mountain of cash making near zero return? Consequently, why not Apple not benefit longterm shareholders with buybacks?
Also, I am able to hold back petty insults and you should be able to do the same
The lower the share price, the more shares that Apple can buyback and the greater number of shares can be reduced from the company's outstanding total.
