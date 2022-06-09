Facebook parent Meta pulls plug on dual camera Apple Watch rival

Facebook parent company Meta has pulled the plug on development of an Apple Watch rival smartwatch designed with dual cameras, Bloomberg News reports citing “a person with knowledge of the matter.”

Kurt Wagner for Bloomberg:

The device, which has been in development for at least two years, was designed to include several features common in other smartwatches, including activity tracking, music playback and messaging. A prototype of the now halted device includes dual-cameras, a key differentiator from market leaders like the Apple Watch. One camera was located below the display and another sat on the backside against the wearer’s wrist, according to images and video of a prototype seen by Bloomberg.

The second camera was designed so users could remove the watch face from its strap to quickly take pictures. But the presence of the camera caused issues with another feature for translating nerve signals from the wrist into digital commands, the person said. Having that technical ability, known as electromyography, is a top priority for Meta.

Meta has touted the benefits of electromyography as a way of using a person’s hands as a “controller” for other devices, including those geared toward the metaverse…

Employees working on the watch, code-named Milan, were told this week that the device is no longer on track for production, the person said… This week, Meta also told employees that it won’t be selling a version of its AR glasses that have been in development for three years, the person said. The company has shifted focus to a later version of those AR glasses, with plans for an eventual commercial release.