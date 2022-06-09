What’s new in HomeKit in iOS 16

HomeKit is set to receive quite a few updates this fall with iOS 16. AppleInsider’s Andrew O’Hara covers everything new coming to Apple’s smart home platform.

In iOS 16, Apple’s redesigned Home app makes it easier for users to navigate, organize, and view their accessories, and enhancements to the underlying architecture offer users more efficient and reliable control of their smart home. A software update to iOS 16 will bring support for the Matter smart home connectivity standard once it becomes available later this fall, enabling a wide variety of accessories to work together seamlessly across platforms, helping fulfill the true vision of a smart home.

Andrew O’Hara for AppleInsider:

Apple touts changes to the “underlying architecture” of HomeKit that allows “faster, more reliable performance.” This is especially true for homes — like ours — that have an abundance of smart home items. When trying to control multiple devices quickly from the Home app, these commands are communicated more reliably, allowing them to respond quicker and more efficiently. Another change with HomeKit this time around is that it appears Apple will no longer allow iPads to be used as Home Hubs. The most user-facing change with HomeKit is the refreshed Home app. Apple has almost entirely redesigned the application to make it more user-friendly, faster, and easier to understand.

